Celebrate Demi Lovato’s New Album With a Look Back at Her Evolution From Child Star to Pop Diva

Demi Lovatodoesn't have to say Tell Me You Love Me for us to admit we are fans.

The star, who has grown up in the spotlight, has recently been promoting her newest album Tell Me You Love Me and during an appearance at Cannes Lions, she candidly discussed how her childhood has helped to shape her latest album and other upcoming ventures.

"I've had a lot of experiences in my life, and I've been open about my story and my journey, and I think I am simply complicated," Lovato dished. "I feel like I'm at a pivotal point in my life, turning 25."

In addition to dropping her new album today, the star recently announced her new docu-series Simply Complicated, premiering Oct. 17. The YouTube show will document the making of her sixth studio album, as well as the personal struggles she has overcome throughout the years—including her sexuality.