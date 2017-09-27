Is Khloe Kardashian Ready to Marry Tristan Thompson?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner ''Shady'' & ''Not a Good Person'' Over O.J. Simpson Story in Her Book: ''She Is a Liar!''

KUWTK 1400, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Undercover and More OMG Moments From the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special

OMG! Moments From the "Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special"

Is that wedding bells we hear!? 

Khloe Kardashian is definitely the most outspoken of all the Kardashian sisters, so it should come as no surprise that she has been speaking about family and marriage for years. Now, with the news that she is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, could she be getting hitched soon? 

The reality star has been very candid with E! in the past about her plans to raise kids with Tristan. "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," Khloe revealed. Could this mean it might soon be Khloe Kardashian-Thompson? 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Couples , Pregnancies , Love And Sex , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.