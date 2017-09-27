How Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Built a Life Together Outside of Westeros

And maybe that is the secret to their romance, staying for the most part, out of the Hollywood spotlight. Only talking about each other and sharing a red carpet on rare occasions.

One of those rare occasions occurred at the April 2016 Olivier Awards in London, where the couple posed for photos together on the red carpet. The next month, Harington also talked about the start of his romance with Leslie in an interview with Vogue Italia.

Harington told the magazine that filming season two of the show in Iceland was his favorite memory. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."