Watch Jessie James Decker Serenade Eric Decker With a Romantic Rendition of "I Do" on Eric & Jessie

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91; Playboy Founder and Publishing Legend Stoked the Sexual Revolution With Iconic Magazine

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 204

Total Bellas Recap: Nikki Bella Fears John Cena May Never Propose and Brie Bella Has Her Final Maternity Shoot

Survivor premiere

Survivor Season 35 Premiere: The Pants Are Already Coming Off

Oh yes, it's ladies night!

Jessie James Decker gave her fans a performance to remember at her annual Girls Night Out show in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The 29-year-old country singer hit the stage at the City Winery in Nashville for a special evening, in which she treated the crowd to a shirtless striptease and serenaded her "sexual husband" Eric Decker onstage with their wedding song, "I Do."

Meanwhile, Eric started to wonder about the next move for his football career after getting released from the NY Jets. "I want to go where it's good for your career," Jessie told him. "We'll go where you go. We are going to stick together."

Photos

Jessie James Decker's Hottest Pics

Check out the recap above to watch what went down!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.