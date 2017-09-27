Watch Jessie James Decker Serenade Eric Decker With a Romantic Rendition of "I Do" on Eric & Jessie

Oh yes, it's ladies night!

Jessie James Decker gave her fans a performance to remember at her annual Girls Night Out show in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The 29-year-old country singer hit the stage at the City Winery in Nashville for a special evening, in which she treated the crowd to a shirtless striptease and serenaded her "sexual husband" Eric Decker onstage with their wedding song, "I Do."

Meanwhile, Eric started to wonder about the next move for his football career after getting released from the NY Jets. "I want to go where it's good for your career," Jessie told him. "We'll go where you go. We are going to stick together."