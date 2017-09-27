Total Bellas Recap: Nikki Bella Fears John Cena May Never Propose and Brie Bella Has Her Final Maternity Shoot

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91; Playboy Founder and Publishing Legend Stoked the Sexual Revolution With Iconic Magazine

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Eric & Jessie 304

Watch Jessie James Decker Serenade Eric Decker With a Romantic Rendition of "I Do" on Eric & Jessie

Survivor premiere

Survivor Season 35 Premiere: The Pants Are Already Coming Off

Will Nikki Bella get the ring? 

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki is feeling the pressure more than ever to walk down the aisle, but it's looking like John Cena might never commit. The couple is celebrating five years together, which also signals to Nikki that maybe they should be headed towards the next step.

"He's been saying he's for marriage for how long and I still haven't been proposed to," Nikki confides in her sister Brie Bella. "But there is nothing wrong with being life partners." 

Watch

Nikki Bella Makes Big Legal Reveal to John Cena

However, Nikki also has bigger issues to deal with. She is the only one in her family who hasn't gotten her affairs in order in case something should happen to her. She assumes John would be willing to "pull the plug" should it come to that, but he has some reservations. 

The conversation sparks some thoughts in Brie and Daniel Bryan as well and they decide to choose a guardian for their daughter in case they aren't around. But first things first, Brie has to do one final maternity shoot before baby Birdie Joe Danielson arrives, and to be honest, it just may be her cutest one yet! 

Watch the recap above for everything that happened on this week's episode! 

Total Bellas Season 2 brand new Sundays at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Couples , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.