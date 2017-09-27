Total Bellas Recap: Nikki Bella Fears John Cena May Never Propose and Brie Bella Has Her Final Maternity Shoot

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91; Playboy Founder and Publishing Legend Stoked the Sexual Revolution With Iconic Magazine
Will Nikki Bella get the ring?
On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki is feeling the pressure more than ever to walk down the aisle, but it's looking like John Cena might never commit. The couple is celebrating five years together, which also signals to Nikki that maybe they should be headed towards the next step.
"He's been saying he's for marriage for how long and I still haven't been proposed to," Nikki confides in her sister Brie Bella. "But there is nothing wrong with being life partners."
However, Nikki also has bigger issues to deal with. She is the only one in her family who hasn't gotten her affairs in order in case something should happen to her. She assumes John would be willing to "pull the plug" should it come to that, but he has some reservations.
The conversation sparks some thoughts in Brie and Daniel Bryan as well and they decide to choose a guardian for their daughter in case they aren't around. But first things first, Brie has to do one final maternity shoot before baby Birdie Joe Danielson arrives, and to be honest, it just may be her cutest one yet!
Watch the recap above for everything that happened on this week's episode!
