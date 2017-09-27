New iPhone 8? Get Gigi and Riri-Approved Phone Cases Now!

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

You've waited long enough. Now, the iPhone 8 is all yours. And probably Gigi Hadid's. And Rihanna's. And every other celeb. 

Before you enjoy all the new features, like wireless charging, an upgraded camera and louder speakers, you have to find the perfect case.

Unlike the iPhone's predecessors, Apple ditched the original metal casing and replaced the device's back to glass, making it more breakable than ever before. To further heighten the stakes, if cracked, the recovery process is difficult and costly to replace.

After dropping $999, you might want to invest in case protection. Look no further: Check out how celebrities are keeping their most valuable possessions safe with patterned, stylish and comical cases.

If you're prone to mirror selfies, you can definitely use your case to express your style, like Kylie Jenner, who isn't afraid to accessorize her love for avocados.

What are you waiting for? Here are five celebrity-approved cases to upgrade your style. 

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon

For a daily phone case, sometimes it's best to keep it minimal with cute horizontal stripes. The actress pairs her version with a checkered, button-down frock. 

ESC: iPhone Case

Zazzle

Upscale Venetian Venice Blue White Striped Pattern, $33.30

Gigi Hadid, phone case

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Whether you're a model like Gigi or going to your 9-to-5, sometimes you need a little reminder to chill.

ESC: iPhone Cases

Bando

Chill Pills, $34

Pauline Hoarau, phone case

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Pauline Hoarau

It's hard to believe we've lived without a wristlet for so long. The Victoria's Secret model knows how to keep it all together. Wallet + phone = what else do you need?

ESC: iPhone Cases

Case-Mate

Folio Wristlet, $60

Heidi Klum, phone case

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Just try to break this case. This shockproof and impact resistant case is sleek, slim and durable. Just ask the supermodel. 

ESC: iPhone

i-Blason

Shockproof, $12.99

Miley Cyrus, phone case

Twitter

Miley Cyrus

Not only is the "Can't Be Tamed" singer's rose-gold case metallic, it also has military-strength protection and a lifetime warranty to ensure your phone and wallet are protected.

ESC: iPhone Case

Case-Mate

Metallic Rose Gold, $49.99

 

Kylie Jenner, phone case

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner

If your current relationship status is seeking avocados, you need this case.

ESC: iPhone Case

Casetify

Avocados, $45

Rihanna, phone case

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna

Riri gave us the fuzzy feels after she was spotted taking selfies with a furry phone case.

ESC: iPhone Cases

Skinny Dip

Pink Fluffy Case, $35

Don't worry—it'll be awhile before you have to upgrade your case again. 

