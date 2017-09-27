New iPhone 8? Get Gigi and Riri-Approved Phone Cases Now!

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
You've waited long enough. Now, the iPhone 8 is all yours. And probably Gigi Hadid's. And Rihanna's. And every other celeb.
Before you enjoy all the new features, like wireless charging, an upgraded camera and louder speakers, you have to find the perfect case.
Unlike the iPhone's predecessors, Apple ditched the original metal casing and replaced the device's back to glass, making it more breakable than ever before. To further heighten the stakes, if cracked, the recovery process is difficult and costly to replace.
After dropping $999, you might want to invest in case protection. Look no further: Check out how celebrities are keeping their most valuable possessions safe with patterned, stylish and comical cases.
If you're prone to mirror selfies, you can definitely use your case to express your style, like Kylie Jenner, who isn't afraid to accessorize her love for avocados.
What are you waiting for? Here are five celebrity-approved cases to upgrade your style.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
For a daily phone case, sometimes it's best to keep it minimal with cute horizontal stripes. The actress pairs her version with a checkered, button-down frock.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Whether you're a model like Gigi or going to your 9-to-5, sometimes you need a little reminder to chill.
Chill Pills, $34
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
It's hard to believe we've lived without a wristlet for so long. The Victoria's Secret model knows how to keep it all together. Wallet + phone = what else do you need?
Folio Wristlet, $60
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Just try to break this case. This shockproof and impact resistant case is sleek, slim and durable. Just ask the supermodel.
Shockproof, $12.99
Not only is the "Can't Be Tamed" singer's rose-gold case metallic, it also has military-strength protection and a lifetime warranty to ensure your phone and wallet are protected.
Metallic Rose Gold, $49.99
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
If your current relationship status is seeking avocados, you need this case.
Avocados, $45
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA
Riri gave us the fuzzy feels after she was spotted taking selfies with a furry phone case.
Pink Fluffy Case, $35
Don't worry—it'll be awhile before you have to upgrade your case again.
