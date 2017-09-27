Ansel Elgort Gushes Over Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Ah, young love…is there really anything better?
Looking at Ansel Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, it appears not. E! News spoke with the Baby Driver star at the Airbnb Experiences Launch in New York City on Tuesday and got the scoop on some of his favorite places in NYC, where he likes to work out and if his high school sweetheart joins him.
"I need to go to Brooklyn Boulders and work out so I can keep up with her," Elgort shared with us after revealing that his ballerina girlfriend often doesn't join him at the rock climbing fitness hot spot.
The 23-year-old actor said that his long-time girlfriend usually passes on the unique workout with her beau in order to avoid injury and also because she works out "all day, every day anyway."
The star frequently documents his love for 21-year-old Komyshan on his Instagram page with lots of cute photos and captions, which he proudly shares with his 8.8 million followers.
This summer, his feed was filled with a series of lovey-dovey photos of the pair as they traveled the world to promote his latest movie.
He also recently posted a glamorous black-and-white shot of his dancer girlfriend, captioning it "Obsession."
"Oh, yeah. That's a good photo of her, right?" said the love-struck actor to E! News when asked about the photo.
Elgort and Komyshan met while they were both attending New York's Laguardia High School—an arts school known as the Fame school—and have been reportedly dating since 2012.
While they brief splitting in 2014 due to Elgort's hectic movie schedule, the couple reunited after a five-month split in 2015 and have been together ever since.