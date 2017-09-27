Real Housewives of Orange County Star Kelly Dodd Plans to Divorce Husband Michael Dodd

It's over for Kelly Dodd and her husband Michael Dodd.

E! News can confirm that the Real Housewives of Orange County star's marriage is ending and that Kelly plans to file for divorce when she gets back from her trip to Germany. Kelly has met with a couple attorneys and intends to move forward with the divorce.

The couple had been together for 11 years and they have an 11-year-old daughter together named Jolie. Back in 2012, Kelly had filed for divorce from Michael but they got back together.

Kelly is currently overseas and has been sharing pictures of her trip on Instagram.