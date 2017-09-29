Darnell Nicole Considers Dating an Athlete Named Darnell on WAGS Miami: ''I Don't Know If That's Weird or Hot as F--k!''

Umm this could get weird!

Dating can be complicated, but so far the hardest decision Darnell Nicole may have to make is if she's willing to date a man with the same name as her. On this week's episode of WAGS Miami, Hencha Voigt's good friend Sincerely Ward tries to hook Darnell up with, well, Darnell.

"I really am trying to stay away from, like, the athlete," Darnell revealed about what she's looking for next. "I think she needs a man. Somebody that's not immature...These men are so immature," Hencha explained to Sincerely.