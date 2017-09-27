23 Headboards & Bed Frames That Won't Cost Your Whole Paycheck

Let's just admit it: Decorating your bedroom can get expensive.

The necessities alone (mattress, bedding, dresser, desk, etc.) are pricy. By the time you get around to picking out the fun stuff, your budget has dwindled. While you might want to hold off on buying trinkets like candles, mirrors and other finishing touch-type details, there's one key decorative element that's a must in our book: a kickass bed frame or headboard.

A bed without one is just sad and, truly, the right headboard can really set the tone for the entire room. It's the focal point, after all.

From plush velvet versions fit for a queen to rustic wood ones that look like they'tr straight of the set of your favorite HGTV show, here are 23 options that aren't insanely expensive.

Botanical Printed Bed Frame

Lulu & Georgia Adah Tufted Bed, $1,290

Nail Trim Headboard

Baxton Studio Aubrey Headboard, $210

Rustic Wood and Metal Bed Frame

Wood And Metal Aiden Bed, $440-$520

Navy & Velvet Bed Frame

Lulu & Georgia Naeline Bed in Navy, $965

Black Buffalo Check Headboard

Lulu & Georgia Lambert Headboard, $285

Simple Linen Bed Frame

Lulu & Georgia Adeen Linen Bed, $768

Upholstered Panel Headboard

Star Nail Button High Arch Notched Upholstered Panel Headboard by Bungalow Rose, $430

Barnwood Bed Frame

Barnwood Panel Headboard by eLuxurySupply, $330

Bronze Nail Head Trimmed Headboard

Madison Park Comstock Headboard, $460

Contemporary Headboard

Gravity Queen Headboard, $310

Linen Tufted Headboard

Twin Button Tufted Linen Tufted Headboard, $305

Linen Nailhead Trim Headboard

Twin Nailhead Trim Linen Nailhead Trim Headboard, $315

Burnished Brown Wood Headboard

Frye Panel Headboard by Loon Peak, $240

Velvet Tufted Bed Frame

Lulu & Georgia Anita Velvet Tufted Bed, $680

Studded Velvet Headboard

Laurie Upholstered Panel Headboard by Alcott Hill, $140

Velvet Arched Headboard

Alsop Upholstered Panel Headboard by Willa Arlo Interiors, $174

Arched Headboard

Joyce Upholstered Panel Headboard by Three Posts, $122

Button Tufted Headboard

Woodside Upholstered Panel Headboard by Three Posts, $180

Gray Upholstered Bed Frame

Deemer Upholstered Panel Headboard by Mercury Row, $200

Weathered-Gray Oak Headboard

Gavin Weathered Horizontal Overlay Wood Queen Panel Headboard by Gracie Oaks, $197

Velvet Panel Headboard

Elof Velvet Panel Headboard by Willa Arlo Interiors, $207

Poster Headboard

Brookline Panel Headboard by Brownstone Furniture, $270

Rustic Wood Bed Frame

Macey Panel Headboard by Viv + Rae, $277

Now, who wants to snuggle? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

