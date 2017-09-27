Shania Twain Says Now Is "Not a Divorce Album," Opens Up About Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Shania Twain is back with a new album and a new tour!
The singer's new album Now, is out this Friday, Sept. 29. But before the record is released, the superstar sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Catt Sadler to talk about her health, her recovery and the story behind Now.
Now is Twain's fifth album, her first in 15 years since the release of Up! in November 2002. Since that time, a lot has happened in Twain's life both personally and professionally.
Twain went through a highly-publicized split it 2008 with Mutt Lange, who was allegedly having an affair with Marie-Anne Thiébauld, Twain's assistant and best friend at the time. Twain heard the news from Marie-Anne's then-husband Frederic Thiébaud. After connecting through the ordeal, Twain and Frederic married in 2011.
And while Twain says that talk of family and love will be on the album, divorce won't be the highlight of Now.
"Being a celebrity and getting divorced is always going to be a highlight in every celebrity's life if they have a divorce," Twain tells Sadler. "The album does not highlight the divorce. I just think in people's minds, that is my highlight low but in perspective now and during the process of writing the album, I was reflecting more on my whole life and all of the ups and downs of my whole life, there have been many ups and downs."
Twain continues, "And much greater lows than a divorce, even though that divorce is always very difficult and it's very painful, but you know I mean my parents dying…and just all kinds of devastation that put divorce into perspective for me. And that really did help make this not a divorce album and it really helped me focus on perspective and clarity and the reality of ups and downs in all of our lives."
The singer has been working on this new album for many years, but it's been a process. Twain was diagnosed with Lyme Disease which affected her vocal chords. But through it all, Twain says that writing music has been "therapy" for her.
Take a look at the videos above to see what Twain told E! News about her new album, her health and which artists are impressing her very much today!
Be sure to check out Twain's new album when it's released on Sept. 29 and take a look at her 2018 Shania Now tour dates!