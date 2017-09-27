Taylor Swift and More Stars Celebrate Cardi B's Success

Cardi B's making history and a slew of potential famous friends.

This week, her debut hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making her the first female rapper to reach the top spot without other billed acts in almost 20 years. She had moved from the No. 2 position and knocked Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the top spot to No. 3.

Swift responded in the most gracious way; she sent Cardi B a huge bouquet of flowers.

"She just came like frickin Hurricane Irma out of nowhere and just took everybody off...in like one week but it just feels so great [to be No. 1 myself] because she's like a veteran, like, everybody knows, like she's infamous for just being No. 1, No. 1, No. 1 constantly and this is like, 'Come on, let me get that No. 1 one time,'" Cardi B told E! News exclusively at Airbnb's New York City Experiences Launch Event Tuesday.