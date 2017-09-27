Taylor Swift and More Stars Celebrate Cardi B's Success

Cardi B's making history and a slew of potential famous friends.
This week, her debut hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making her the first female rapper to reach the top spot without other billed acts in almost 20 years. She had moved from the No. 2 position and knocked Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the top spot to No. 3.
Swift responded in the most gracious way; she sent Cardi B a huge bouquet of flowers.
"She just came like frickin Hurricane Irma out of nowhere and just took everybody off...in like one week but it just feels so great [to be No. 1 myself] because she's like a veteran, like, everybody knows, like she's infamous for just being No. 1, No. 1, No. 1 constantly and this is like, 'Come on, let me get that No. 1 one time,'" Cardi B told E! News exclusively at Airbnb's New York City Experiences Launch Event Tuesday.
"Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music," Cardi B wrote on Instagram.
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott also expressed their congrats to Cardi B.
"Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it @iamcardib," Nicki tweeted.
"Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!!" Cardi B replied.
Missy tweeted, "Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge...May u have continued blessings."
"Everybody actually touched my heart when they reached out to me," Cardi B told E! News. "You know, like, it's crazy, like Missy Elliott, like, it was the first album that I ever bought and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want my head to come off my neck like hers, like oh my goodness, how she does that?' Now she knows me."