Kris Jenner Says a KUWTK Spinoff About Her Grandkids Would Be "Pushing the Envelope"

Kris Jenner thinks it's a "little too early" to start thinking about a spinoff show for her grandchildren.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opens up about potential show spinoffs during a new interview with Variety. "We're just really enjoying the success of Life of Kylie, so that's kind of where we are at right now and just enjoying that for a second," Kris says when asked if she had any new spinoffs in mind. "But that's kind of how it works. We don't do a spinoff every single season, so we'll see. There's always a spinoff."