Kris Jenner Says a KUWTK Spinoff About Her Grandkids Would Be "Pushing the Envelope"
Kris Jenner thinks it's a "little too early" to start thinking about a spinoff show for her grandchildren.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opens up about potential show spinoffs during a new interview with Variety. "We're just really enjoying the success of Life of Kylie, so that's kind of where we are at right now and just enjoying that for a second," Kris says when asked if she had any new spinoffs in mind. "But that's kind of how it works. We don't do a spinoff every single season, so we'll see. There's always a spinoff."
Would Kendall Jenner ever do her own show? "No. Kendall is really satisfied on her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kris tells Variety. "With her modeling career she's so busy. If she's not walking a runway, she's shooting a campaign or traveling around the world with her fashion obligations. She's a pretty busy little girl."
And while Kim has done spinoffs in Miami and New York, don't expect a show with just her and Kanye West. "I don't think so," Kris replies when asked about the idea. "I think Kanye's got so much on his plate. He's got fashion lines and his tour and his music, and Kim is super busy with her fashion line and her kids line and her makeup line that she just launched, so she's a full-time business woman."
Kourtney Kardashian also has been on spinoffs before and Kris thinks she could "see her doing another spinoff." Kris even suggests a Kourtney and Rob Kardashian spinoff!
But Kris wants to hold off on any talk of her grandkids getting their own spinoff right now. She tells Variety, "I think that's kind of pushing the envelope. I think it's a little too early to start thinking about them. They're amazing and when they're around they are in the show but I think it's a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff."
