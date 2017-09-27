Tiger Gives Birth to Cubs at Disney's Animal Kingdom

So cute!

A Sumatran tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom gave birth to two cubs in August and now the park is sharing photos of the duo! In a blog post on the Disney Parks website, Scott Terrell, the Director of Animal & Science Operations at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, gave an update on the cubs.

"Last month, Sohni, a Sumatran tiger in our care at Disney's Animal Kingdom, gave birth to a pair of cubs, and today, I am thrilled to give you an update on their progress," Terrell said in the post. "Our dedicated team of animal care experts has announced that we have a male and female cub – both weighing about 12 pounds and growing fast."