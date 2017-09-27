Danielle Lombard's Behind-the-Scenes Bachelor Stories May Blow Your Mind

Sometimes the most shocking Bachelor drama appears off-screen.

In a Reddit AMA posted on Tuesday, Danielle Lombard, who competed for Nick Viall's heart on season 21 of The Bachelor and recently appeared on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, spilled some tea on the behind-the-scenes antics, namely those involving Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman. They have not commented.

Rachel Lindsay vs. Vanessa Grimaldi: Back in February, Reality Steve reported that the two Bachlor season 21 contestants had a verbal confrontation that did not air on the show.

"Vanessa called Rachel something that was extremely derogatory," Lombard said in her Reddit AMA. "From what I heard it was bad. Vanessa had to be separated for the rest of the show."