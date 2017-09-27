Tom Cruise Really Is That Bootylicious in Valkyrie

Let's get to the bottom of it: Did Tom Cruise really pad his bottom in Valkyrie?

In August, a Twitter user shared a GIF of the actor during an action sequence in the 2008 film and theorized that he wore a "fake butt." The tweet went viral, and Christopher McQuarrie—who co-wrote and produced Valkyrie and has worked with Cruise on six other films—fanned the flames, writing, "At 12k retweets and climbing, why would I ever add clarity to this thread?"

Many Twitter users debated why Cruise's butt looked especially bubbly in that particular scene, but the actor himself never commented on the silly rumors—until this week, that is. As he was doing press for American Made, Cruise told ScreenRant he had "no idea" why his butt became a topic of conversation. Setting the record straight, he said, "There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie."