Debbie Gibson: Dancing With the Stars Healed Me More Than Any Doctor

Don't cry for Debbie Gibson. She and professional dance partner Alan Bernsten may have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, but they're going out with their heads held high—and for Debbie, something else completely.

"I enjoyed every moment. I took away everything. I'm still going to be here cheering everyone on and I made an amazing new friend that I'll have for life," Alan said.

"What's that worth, really? Yeah, for me, I've overcome a lot of challenges. I started to think that I couldn't count on my self and that I needed all this outside help to stay healthy," Debbie said about her struggles Lyme disease. "The inspiration of doing this has healed me more than any doctor, any supplement—anything. So that's a really profound life moment. That's what I take away."