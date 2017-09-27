Zac Efron Answers Vogue's 73 Questions and Shares His Favorite High School Musical Memory

Zac Efron is throwing a backyard BBQ—and only Vogue is invited.

Fans of the magazine's monthly "73 Questions" series were treated to a surprise second video Wednesday morning, just five days after Tracee Ellis Ross' episode was released. Like all celebrity participants, Efron shares some meaningless trivia (he owns Céline Dion's Greatest Hits album!), plugs his latest endorsements and film projects (Hugo Boss and The Greatest Showman) and takes a stroll down memory lane, sharing some High School Musical memories.

In addition to doing impressions of Seth Rogen and Christopher Walken, he also admits kissing Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch was "absolutely amazing." In fact, Efron says, "He's perfect!" Asked who he'd love to film a love scene with, he says, "The Rock. Let's finish what we started!"