Sasha Pieterse Explains Her 70-Lb. Weight Gain on Dancing With the Stars

Sasha Pieterse is already feeling the effects on Dancing With the Stars.
As she rehearsed her samba routine with professional partner Gleb Savchenko, the Pretty Little Liars actress confessed in Tuesday's episode that she had gained nearly 70 lbs. over two years, due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome. "[It was] one of the hardest things I've ever been through," Pieterse, who has lost 15 lbs. on DWTS, said. But until she was diagnosed, she added, "I had no idea what was going on and I didn't have any way of solving it."
Thanks to Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, Pieterse is noticing a change in her appearance. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
Later on, Pieterse and Savchenko danced to Hailee Steinfeld's "Most Girls," earning a score of 22/30 from the judges. "I love this song because it really resonates with me about what I've been through and what I'm still going through," Pieterse said. When she gained "70-ish lbs." in the height of Pretty Little Liars' popularity, she said it was "really hurtful" when people would call her "fat" or assume she was pregnant. "They were angry. They were mad I looked like this."
After the judges revealed their scores, Pieterse went into further detail about her experiences in an interview with co-host Erin Andrews. "I feel like I've always been a happy person, and I've been so blessed with and amazing family and friends. But...I don't know," said Pieterse, who told E! News Monday that she's been keeping the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff a secret for a year. "I went through a hard time, so feeling like me again, it means the world, honestly."
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.