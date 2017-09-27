Khloe Kardashian's Long and Sometimes Bumpy Road to Motherhood

If you know anything about Khloe Kardashian you know that she deeply longs to be a mom.
On Tuesday, news broke that the 33-year-old was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompsonand many on the Internet rejoiced at the happy news, knowing full well that Khloe has struggled both privately and publicly to get pregnant in the past.
Before her romance with Cleveland Cavaliers center, Khloe was in a well-documented on-again, off-again relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, who was battling a drug problem throughout their marriage. During their years together, Khloe talked openly on camera about undergoing fertility treatments, which were unsuccessful.
On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted that she'd secretly stopped the treatments during her rocky time with the troubled NBA star because she felt the circumstances of her marriage "weren't the healthiest" to raise a child.
But things are certainly different for the Good American designer these days.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016. Despite Tristan's living in Cleveland and Khloe's being based in Los Angeles, their long-distance relationship has been seemingly drama free. During their year-long romance, Khloe has been quite vocal that the lovebirds want to start a family and has often gushed over their future.
Let's take a look at Khloe's sometimes bumpy, but eventually happy road to motherhood...
Startraks
February 2013: On an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloe admitted that she's been trying to have a baby "since I married Lamar."
Khloe, who wed the NBA player in 2009, confessed that the couple had been trying their luck at conceiving a child naturally. "About a year ago, we were like, 'Let's just see what happens.' And then when it didn't happen, Kim was like, 'Let's go to the doctor."
On the show, she admitted that after visiting the doctor, the couple tried fertility treatments. "I found out I don't ovulate," she said. "My uterus lining isn't thick enough and I have to take pills to make my uterus lining thicker. If that doesn't get thicker, then I cannot carry a baby."
Big sister Kourtney Kardashian said at the time, "I overhear Khloe talking about her pregnancy drama, and she never really talks to me about it anymore. I kind of don't really ask her, because I don't want to always bother her. It just makes me sad that she has to struggle with getting pregnant."
Later that same year, Khloe filed for divorce in December.
June 2016: During an episode of KUWTK that aired in June, Khloe, who had gone back and forth with her husband for over two years, said she finally needed to move on from Lamar, who overdosed and almost died in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, so that she could have children.
"I love Lamar with all of my heart and I want the best for him…but now I feel I’m back to it being the hardest thing to do," Khloé explained. "I want to have kids and maybe to be remarried one day. I need to move on, and I will be filling for divorce very soon."
Court documents detail that Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar for a second time on May 26, 2016.
Nov. 5, 2016: Khloe posted an Instagram wishing her mother a happy birthday. Along with the image she wrote to Mama Jenner, "My greatest wish is to grow up and be as fantastic as a mother as you have been to us!"
June 2017: In an a teaser from KUWTK, Khloemeets with Dr. Andy Huang to find out if she would be able to be a surrogate for sister Kim Kardashian and potentially carry her third baby.
However, when the reproductive specialist asks about Khloe's fertility history, the entrepreneur opened up about her relationship with Lamar and their previous attempts at having a child of their own. The fashion queen admitted she "fake tried" to get pregnant during their failed marriage.
"I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest," she tells the doctor. "So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."
Meanwhile, in her confessional, Khloe further explained she believed that was the right thing to do at the time.
"When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar," she said. "I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew that it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s--t to deal with."
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
June 2, 2017: During a teaser for her E! Show, Khloe told cameras, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."
June 11, 2017: On the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted she was no longer taking birth control.
The reality star admitted, "I'm not on birth control is scary. It's like a really big step."
August 2017: The middle Kardashian sister spoke to YOU magazine about having kids with her Cavalier.
"Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right," Khloe said. "We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years...You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary."
Khloe also explained Tristan share a common belief system, which she believed would make them good parents.
"Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we're vocal about God and spirituality," she said. "A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them."
Sept. 26, 2017: News broke that Khloe was pregnant. A source confirmed the big news to E! News and the insider shared, "She is so happy you have no idea."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE