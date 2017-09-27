Here's Proof That George Clooney Is the Luckiest Guy in the World

Let's face it: Life just keeps getting better for George Clooney.

While the actor can call himself an Oscar winner and TV legend—how can we forget about ER's Dr. Doug Ross—the past 12 months have taken the Hollywood star into new places many could have never predicted.

Back in June, E! News confirmed that George and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins. And ever since he became a father, life has changed for the better.

"Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents," a source recently shared with us. "They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else."

When these two do step out, a romantic dinner date and a rare red carpet appearance may be on the itinerary. But at this stage in his life, simple things may be the most special.