This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Just Revealed Major Clues About Jack's Death

This Is Us Creator Reveals All of the Hints You Should've Picked Up on About Jack's Death in Season 2 Premiere
This Is Us is finally heading towards THAT death. (Warning, spoilers ahead for the This Is Us season two premiere!)
Heading into the season two premiere, viewers were ready to get their arm-chair detective on, as creator Dan Fogelman promised that a major clue about how Jack dies would be in the episode, calling it "a big, giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the internet abuzz, but hopefully give some momentum to that storyline."
We finally get to see that giant piece of the puzzle on Sept. 26 in the NBC hit's season two premiere, as we learn the "when" of TV's most anticipated (and dreaded) death--and the how, it seems.
Kevin (Justin Hartley) revealed their father died when they were 17 years-old, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) was the one who had to break the news to him. (And we see a young Kate and Randall coping with the loss of their father, with Kate saying she needs to find Kevin and be the one to tell him.)
The other major clue was Rebecca (Mandy Moore) driving in the car, with Jack's personal effects, including his wedding ring, in the car seat next to her. We then see Rebecca pull up in front of the house, which is badly burned from what seems to be a fire.
So yes, it seems Jack died in a fire that destroyed the Pearson family home, and that the rest of the family was not harmed in.
Though we received some major info about Jack's death, mainly about the when, Milo Ventimiglia warned that with you're going to have a lot more questions.
"I always say with every answer, you're going to get about 20 questions," Ventimiglia told E! News. "Dan is very mindful of that. People were kind of split at the end of the season between who wanted to know, who didn't care…He's going to answer that question. It comes up very quickly, early in this season, but you got to pay attention…There may be some clues bigger than the one massive thing that you're going to see."
NBC
Before the huge reveal of the burned house in the episode's flashbacks, which take place the day after Jack and Rebecca's massive fight in the finale, we learn just how serious Jack's drinking problem was when Rebecca goes to see him at Miguel's house.
"I have been drunks for weeks. And I thought I had it under control…but I have a problem, Rebecca," Jack told his wife. "And I've hidden it from you for a very long time. I've hidden it from our kids, and I need to get a handle on it before I can walk back into that house. I'm sorry, baby. I'm very embarrassed, and I am very sorry. I need to fix this on my own."
But Rebecca refused to let him shut the door on her, telling him to get in the car and go home with her. "If you have a problem, we will fix it together...a few months from now, everything will be back to normal."
Ouch, our hearts!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)