Whoa, Did This Is Us Predict Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Pregnancies?!

This Is Us Creator Reveals All of the Hints You Should've Picked Up on About Jack's Death in Season 2 Premiere
Talk about timely!
Not only does This Is Us have the power to make us cry, it can now predict the future in season two! In the Sept. 26 season two premiere, Kevin (Justin Hartley) made a reference about the Kardashian family that had fans freaking out.
"The Kardashians aren't going anywhere. They're like gremlins," Kevin told his girlfriend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), after she was bummed not to be visiting Los Angeles and missing her chance to run into any of the Kardashians. "By next week, there'll be, like, a bazillion more of 'em."
Well, not a bazillion, but a few!
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby. And Khloe's happy news comes just days after reports surfaced that Khloe's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child.
Oh, and in June, sources confirmed to us that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were looking to hire a surrogate to have their third child, because Kim has placenta accreta, making a third pregnancy potentially life-threatening.
See what we meant about timely?!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, and fans can watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)