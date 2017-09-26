Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Year-Long Relationship

What a difference a year makes.

Nearly twelve months ago, Khloe Kardashian decided to travel to Cabo San Lucas for a getaway with basketball player Tristan Thompson

Joined by BFF Malika Haqq, Khloe's tropical fall vacation certainly grabbed the attention of fans. But enough to call it a full-on romantic escape with an NBA player? Not so fast.

"They were laughing a lot of the time but no kissing or holding hands," a source shared of Khloe and Tristan's nights out down south.

Fast-forward to today when a source confirmed to E! News that Khloe was indeed pregnant and expecting her first child with Tristan. "She is so happy you have no idea," our insider shared.

To celebrate the big news, we're taking a look back at the past year filled with romantic gestures, thoughtful celebrations and more surprises. We're warning you now: It's going to be hard to deny the chemistry between these two.