A Look Back at Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Fashion Moments

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow will never stop surprising us—on the fashion front and in life.

The Goop founder turns 45 today, and oh, what a life she has lived. And the mogul is far from done. When the fresh-faced beauty isn't getting vaginal steams, living her most luxurious life and shutting down haters, Gwyneth continues to impress us with her classic, sophisticated style.

The actress-turned-businesswoman has a penchant for clean lines, American designers and, boy, does she look good in white—which we all know is difficult to pull off.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Outrageous Quotes

But to fully appreciate Gwyneth in all her goop-iness, we need to look back at her best fashion moments—because that Tom Ford white cape dress from the 2012 Oscars deserves another glance. There was also that time she was at both times a bohemian beauty and badass businesswoman, in a print maxi-dress, at her first goop wellness summit. And that time she showed how fun her style can range, when she wore a black mini and electric-blue booties to the Stella McCartney presentation in 2016.

Keep scrolling for more of Gwyneth's major style moments.

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Net-A-Porter / goop

Flower Power

This blossoming garb with flared sleeves was sure to make Paltrow the life of the garden party at the Goop x Net-a-Porter event.

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Simple Separates

The Goop founder wore a white, sequined, two-piece set to a children's charity event. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Bohemian Beauty

The A-lister demonstrated the versatility of quality maxi dress by wearing it to the In goop Health event.

Article continues below

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Jumpsuit-ed for the Occasion

The actress-turned-CEO stays effortlessly chic with a white sleek jumpsuit at the opening of the RH Modern Gallery in Los Angeles. She adds pops of color with a bright red lip and matching strappy heels.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Shane Drummond/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Go-Go Gwyneth

We can get in the groove of the geometric and vibrant pattern on this businesswoman's dress. Topping off the '60s dress with some funky heels shows how eclectic Gwyneth's fashion sense is.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Shine in Sheer

Gwyn is not one for naked dresses, but she doesn't shy away from sheer! She pulls off a see-through torso and skirt covered with an avant-garde flower.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Presentation

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blue and Bold

The starlet kicks a black, quarter-sleeve dress up a notch with some electric-blue accessories.

LACMA 2015 Art+Film, Gwyneth Paltrow

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gucci at the Gala

Paltrow looks like art itself in this Gucci number at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala. With tulle, metallic touches, turquoise ruffles and a red flower to top it all off, this dress might as well have its own exhibit.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Varietys Power Of Women Luncheon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taking the Plunge

With a modest hem and neckline, Gwyneth shows some skin with a tasteful slit.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, amfAR Inspiration Gala

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR

Silver-Screen Siren

Gwyneth is giving us some major Grace Kelly vibes with this floor-length, wispy gown complemented by polished locks.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Old Time Glam

In a crystal detailed black Schiaparelli gown, the actress brought a regal feel to the 2015 InStyle awards in Los Angeles.

Gwyneth Paltrow

ImagineChina / AP Images

Sheer Moment

One word: Sassy! Gwyn's Michael Kors sheer lace and fringe frock makes a bold statement at a Goop event in Hong Kong.

Article continues below

NYFW, Hugo Boss Women, Gwyneth Paltrow

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Fashion Lover

The blond beauty is chic in a black trench coat and cream dress at the Boss show during New York Fashion Week fall 2014.

Gwyneth Paltrow

BREUEL-BILD/ABB/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Glamour Girl

Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby-colored gown by Prada completely covered in sequins in Berlin.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

Werk It!

Thigh-high slits were the rage at the 2011 Met Gala, and Gwyn's happy to embrace the trend with this sequined Stella McCartney stunner.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Oscar Worthy

Sleek and simple seem to be Gwyneth's style plan as she walks the Oscars red carpet in this understated Calvin Klein Collection dress. It's not flashy but she's still stunning!

Gwyneth Paltrow

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Emerald Lady

Who else is green with envy?! The actress is drop-dead glamorous in a plunging Elie Saab sequin gown at the 2011 Bambi Awards in Germany.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Peachy Keen

We dare say the actress' frothy peach Zac Posen gown from the 2007 Oscars is her best look to date.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Venturelli/WireImage

Ladylike

Gwyneth takes a bow at the 2011 Venice FIlm Festival in a blush-pink Prada gown with an organza T-back bow detail, matching Prada clutch and peep-toe platforms.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Stand Up to Cancer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stand On Up

Who better to turn a T-shirt into a high fashion item than Gwyneth? The star rocks a Stand Up to Cancer shirt at the charity's 2014 show.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Subtle Sparkle

The gorgeous actress rocked a sparkly mini dress by Saint Laurent and simple ankle booties in New York City. 

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Lovely Lady

The stylish star wore a feminine frock featuring a festive colorblock motif for the British Fashion Awards in London.

Gwyneth Paltrow, CFDA

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Razor Sharp

Talk about major movie-star glamour. Gwynnie dons a supersleek Michael Kors single-shoulder gown to the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew Williamson, Kids Company Dinner, England

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Holiday Best

Gwyn disappered in her bedazzled Matthew Williamson gown as she unveiled the Christmas tree at a charity event in London in 2013.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Menswear Makeover

Gwyneth sports a (what else?) Vuitton suit at the Louis Vuitton — Marc Jacobs Exhibition in Paris.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Stand Up To Cancer

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

Cool Cutout

The toned actress showed off her svelte figure in a bold royal blue neoprene design by David Koma at the Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer event. Christian Louboutin heels completed her look. 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Covered Up

Gwynnie takes a fashion risk at the 2012 Oscars in this cutting-edge Tom Ford cape dress.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES

Crop Tops Ahead

 Gwynnie's midriff-baring Pucci gown at the 2011 Emmy Awards was definitely ahead of the crop top trend.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pretty & Plunging

How low can you go? Gwyneth aims to find out in this plunging Roksanda Ilincic dress at the 2011 National Movie Awards in London.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Love & Lemons

Helloooo sunshine! Paltrow pops at a book signing for My Father's Daughter in this Rachel Roy pencil dress with Camilla Skovgaard platinum sandals. 

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Keep It Casual

Sure we love the Iron Man actress' outfit at the 2012 Stand Up to Cancer show, but we really adore her glossy blond tresses.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

LWD

The actress turned My Father's Daughter cookbook author celebrates her new book with a simple Stella McCartney shift dress and Sergio Rossi booties, leaving the spotlight to shine on the food, not the fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Country Strong

In her new incarnation as country singer, the actress makes a statement at the CMA Awards in a vampy Versace gown with thigh-high slit and matching Louboutins.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Image Gate/Getty Images

Girly Girl

Gwyneth gets girlie in a ruffled Azzedine Alaïa dress and hot pink Pierre Hardy peep-toe pumps at a gala in Switzerland.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa

Iron Woman

Gwyneth steps out in a Chado Ralph Rucci dress and Lanvin heels for the Country Strong premiere in Nashville.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Va-Va Valentino

Who can resist a couture party? Gwyneth gets glam in a Valentino gown at the designer's postrunway bash in Paris.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Laureu

Saab Story

Gwynnie looks stunning in a sparkly single-shoulder Elie Saab Couture gown at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Think Pink

Gwyneth rocks a classic updo, pink Prada mini and bubblegum Christian Louboutin peek-a-boo pumps at the 2010 National Movie Awards in London.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Demis Maryannakis/Sipa Press

Glam Gal

Gwyneth goes old-school glam at Chopard's 150th anniversary party in NYC in a black lace Antonio Berardi gown and Chopard jewels.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

Rewind

At the Valentino: The Last Emperor premiere in New York, Gwyneth recycles a black, strapless dress by the designer that she also wore in 2003.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Plum Power

Plum is the color of choice for Gwyneth at the Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. She looks fabulous in a one-shoulder Jasmine di Milo number and Roger Vivier peep-toes.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Mark Von Holden/ Getty Images

Molten

On the red carpet of the Two Lovers premiere in New York City, the Oscar-winning actress dons a daring gold top and black leather shorts by Proenza Schouler.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Short & Sweet

The always fashionable star chooses a white strapless minidress from favorite designer Stella McCartney for the Fontainebleau Resort's grand opening.

Happy birthday, Gwyneth!

Which look was your favorite?

