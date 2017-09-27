Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner ''Shady'' & ''Not a Good Person'' Over O.J. Simpson Story in Her Book: ''She Is a Liar!''

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant: Reports

KUWTK 1400, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Undercover and More OMG Moments From the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special

OMG! Moments From the "Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Caitlyn Jenner has landed herself in hot water once again. 

In this preview from Sunday's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finds out some controversial things Cait has included in her memoir.

"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex," Kim reads aloud to her sisters. "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

"That's not true. Like, what?" Khloe Kardashian says.

Watch

Kim K. Proud to Tell Caitlyn's Transition Story on KUWTK

"Dad so believed in him," Kim adds.

"Like to sell a book, you're gonna make something up?" Kourtney Kardashian reacts.

"It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don't worry, it's nothing about you.' So she lied to me because that is about me if it's about our dad," Kim says, later adding, "If you talk about my dad I will cut you."

"I have always had Caitlyn's back," a saddened Kim says. "She is a liar. She is not a good person."

Watch the drama do down above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Caitlyn Jenner , Feuds , Books , Apple News , Kardashian News , O.J. Simpson , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.