Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner ''Shady'' & ''Not a Good Person'' Over O.J. Simpson Story in Her Book: ''She Is a Liar!''

Caitlyn Jenner has landed herself in hot water once again.

In this preview from Sunday's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finds out some controversial things Cait has included in her memoir.

"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex," Kim reads aloud to her sisters. "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

"That's not true. Like, what?" Khloe Kardashian says.