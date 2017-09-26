Fixer Upper Will End After Season 5—What Really Happened?

The end of an era!

Brace yourselves because Fixer Upper is coming to an end after five seasons. Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines came to national attention on their hit HGTV show in 2013 and now the couple has officially decided to say goodbye—but what happened?

"Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak," the couple shared in a video posted to their blog. Of course, people are already jumping to conclusions and wondering about the state of their marriage and business ventures.