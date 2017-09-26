All the Pregnancy Clues Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Recently Dropped

Oh look, a clue!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016. During their year-long relationship, the two have been pretty open about wanting to start a family together, but have said that now wasn't quite the right time.

However, it appears as if the time to hesitate is through.

While neither Khloe or Tristan has publicly confirmed the news, in the past few months there have been some pretty telling (and public) clues alerting the world to the fact that Khloe had a bun in the oven.

Get out your magnifying glass and take a look!