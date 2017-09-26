See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments Together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have shared some seriously sweet moments together over the past year.
The couple was set up on a blind date in 2016 and since then they have been almost inseparable. Kardashian talked about the start of their romance on this past Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.
"Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone," Kardashian said on the show. "I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."
Mulitple sources have confirmed to E! News that 33-year-old Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Thompson. So now we're looking back at the couple's cutest pics together. Take a look below to see Kardashian and Thompson's most adorable moments!
Khloe posted this sweet PDA pic of the couple over the summer. How cute are they?
Khloe posted this pic of herself and Tristan in matching outfits. "Sweet Sunday," she captioned the photo.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player surprised his leading lady with a star-studded party in honor of her 33rd birthday. "Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!!" she tweeted. "You treat me like a queen!"
The reality star and athlete rang in 2017 together with an intimate groove on the dance floor. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she wrote on social media at the time. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all."
For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw her boyfriend a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."
Khloe and Tristan showed they were on the same page when they stepped out in matching furs.
For one of their first vacations as a couple. KoKo and her baller beau strapped on helmets and went zip-lining in Jamaica.
Despite their coordinating camouflage, there's no disguising the hearts in their eyes they have for each other.
For their first Halloween together, the duo dressed as one of the comics' signature pairs.
There's no better look of love than two wide grins!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE