Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Also Into Pumpkins...for Her Skin

The pumpkin craze just got more intense.

While you're adding the seasonal fruit to your lattes, pies and home decor, you may want to add it to your skin-care routine as well. Today, in honor the Catherine Zeta-Jones' 48th birthday, the star revealed her effective, luxurious beauty routine to W Magazine. One of her "makeup miracles": Rhonda Allison's Pumpkin E Serum.

Before applying makeup, the star applies the pumpkin-based formula to her skin, and we understand why. The fruit contains powerful superfoods, antioxidants and enzymes that are proven to improve the skin's texture and appearance. The enzymes promote cell turnover,