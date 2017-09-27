Hencha Voigt Puts Astrid Bavaresco on Blast in WAGS Miami Sneak Peek: "You’re Disrespectful As Hell!"

Christie Brinkley's Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Follows in Mom's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Footsteps
Time to clear the air!
Hencha Voigt is taking no prisoners on Sunday night's episode of WAGS Miami. She has had enough of dealing with Astrid Bavaresco's shenanigans and she's telling it like it is. Even though Astrid is trying to put their problems in the past, Hencha is still not over that time Astrid threw a drink at her.
"This is a long time coming. I've been holding it in," Hencha shares. "I can't control it anymore. I'm gonna tell that bitch what I think, straight up." Once Astrid returned from the bathroom things took a turn for the worse.
"I got s--t for you. I don't like you, I will never like you and you're disrespectful as hell," Hencha shouted. "She threw a drink in my face! I should have beat your ass! Yes you are a d--k hopper. I do think you're a big hoe."
Astrid tried to shrug it off but Hencha wasn't letting it go that easy. "You're on another level," Astrid said. "I said I was really wrong for throwing the drink at you, but you try to act like you didn't say nothing to get me to that point."
"That was the first drink anybody threw in my face," Hencha explains. "You're brave to be here right now."
