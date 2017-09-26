Man in Taylor Swift Stalking Case Found Unfit to Stand Trial

There's been an update in case of the man who was arrested for stalking and burglary inside Taylor Swift's apartment.

Back in March 2017, E! News confirmed the man, Mohammed Jaffar, was arrested in Swift's New York City building for burglary, stalking and trespassing.

After the arrest Jaffar was held on $20,000 bail and the judge signed off on an order of protection against him. Page Six reported at the time back in March that the protection orders no contact with Swift.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the publication, Jaffar allegedly wanted to meet with the singer and had previously tried to get in touch with her on multiple occasions.

 

Now, the New York District Attorney's office tells E! News, "The case was called yesterday in Part 71 and the defendant was found unfit to stand trial, then placed in the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health."

Swift has been keeping a low profile lately, promoting her upcoming album Reputation via social media. The new album is schedule to drop on Nov. 10.

