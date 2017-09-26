Kristen Bell Reveals Just How Much She Fought With Dax Shepard During Their First Year of Dating

Pitbull Lends Private Plane to Transfer Cancer Patients from Puerto Rico to Continue Chemo Treatment
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's relationship wasn't always marital bliss.
While the Hollywood couple shares two children together and said "I Do" more than three years ago, this famous pair has experienced their fair share of disagreements.
Many of those fights, however, took place in their first year of dating.
"When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more. The first year you are working out your kinks," Kristen explained on Wednesday's all-new episode of Harry. "I loved it. We'd get in a fight because we would fight a lot and I'd like yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out."
She continued, "Three months into our relationship he was like, ‘You can't leave anymore during fights. I'm not going to do that.' I was like, ‘What?' He's like you can't do that, I'm not going to have a relationship, he has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics. He was like, ‘No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I'm not going to do that my whole life.'"
Dax's strong words proved to be a total turn-on for The Good Place star who admits it was just one of the many lessons she's learned from her husband.
"He said, ‘Let's just help you. You are not a good fighter.' And I always thought I was because I won," Kristen shared with Harry Connick Jr. "He's like, 'No, people can't do that. Our marriage won't survive.' And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was like damn this guy."
For those not convinced that these two really are totally happy, Kristen shared one final story about her husband.
As it turns out, Dax wanted to profess his love for the family with a special ink job. Spoiler alert: It completely stole Kristen's heart.
"Can I tell you this my husband surprised me, he doesn't like jewelry of any kind he like can't handle it, he surprised me one random evening he came home with a bell tattooed on his ring finger with my initial, our first daughter's initial and our second daughter wasn't born yet but he put a D, so we were a little cornered and we named her Delta," she shared. "He really wanted to name him Delta but he put all three of our initials on a bell. I think that's cute."
