Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Edie Falco Is Already Prepared to Say Goodbye to That Wig

Ready to go back to the '90s?
That's what Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders stars did when they signed up for NBC's new anthology series, which revisits the murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents in what was then considered the t
Leading the case and the show is Emmy winner Edie Falco, sporting many a double-breasted suits and a headline-making wig as criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson, and she admitted to E! News she wasn't thrilled with her wardrobe during Law & Order True Crime, which premieres tonight at 10 p.m.
"How about those shoulder pads?!" Falco said, and though she praised the "otherworldly great" wardrobe designer, TK, she went on to admit, "I want to be done. I want to be done wearing these things!"
As for the curly-haired wig, Falco said she had no plans to hold onto it once filming wrapped: "I don't want the wig!"
While Falco donned a wig, her co-stars Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva, who play Lyle and Erik Menendez, revealed they took their respective transformations a step further.
"I got a perm," Halper said, while Villanueva "straightened" his hair to take on the role of the older Menendez brother.
As for Heather Graham, who takes on the role of Judalyn Smyth, the brothers' therapist's mistress who becomes a key witness in the trial, she wasn't a fan of the '80s and '90s wardrobe.
"I feel like, luckily, I didn't get the ugliest '80s outfits like some of the other characters did," she said, "but there are still some pretty questionable outfits I have to wear."
To hear more from The Menendez Murders stars on their characters' costumes, press play on the video above. And check out all of the cast compared to their real-life counterparts:
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
