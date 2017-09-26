Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pitbull, Pit Bull

Pitbull Lends Private Plane to Transfer Cancer Patients from Puerto Rico to Continue Chemo Treatment

Erik Menedez, Lyle Menendez, The Menendez Brothers

Lost in L.A.: This Menendez Brothers Murder Map Will Help You Put the Crazy, Sprawling Story Into Perspective

Taylor Swift

Man in Taylor Swift Stalking Case Found Unfit to Stand Trial

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not so fast...

Last Friday, reports emerged that the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, was pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's baby—and the Internet was rocked.

While TMZ and outlets are reporting the surprising baby news, the Kardashians have yet to confirm the story. In fact, mama bear Kris Jenner has specifically stated to Ryan Seacrest that "Kylie's not confirming anything."

However, earlier today, Kim Kardashian broke her silence over the pregnancy hoopla when she had a feisty response to Harpers Bazaar's tweet that contained a link to the publication's story saying that the reality star was not happy to learn about her younger sister's pregnancy and the tweet, "This sounds like a very awkward conversation."

Along with a link to the original tweet, the reality star clapped back at the mag, writing, "This sounds like a very fake story..."

While this is neither a confirmation or a denial of the pregnancy news, it is the first time that the 36-year-old has spoken out in any capacity about the story.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

On Tuesday, People reported that the Kanye West's lady love was less than thrilled over the news. According to a source, "Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’ She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it." 

But it appears as if Kim's calling bluff on the reports of that reaction.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar,

As for Kylie and Travis, the 20-year-old E! reality star and makeup mogul has been romantically linked to her rapper beau since at least early April, when the pair attended the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival together. Since then, Kylie and Travis have yet to comment publicly one their relationship, but haven't shied away from flaunting PDA and even getting matching tattoos

Kylie pregnancy rumors started swirling after the teen makeup queen was photographed wearing an oversized graphic T-shirt while out with a friend in Los Angeles on September 12. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.