Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Last Friday, reports emerged that the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, was pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's baby—and the Internet was rocked.
While TMZ and outlets are reporting the surprising baby news, the Kardashians have yet to confirm the story. In fact, mama bear Kris Jenner has specifically stated to Ryan Seacrest that "Kylie's not confirming anything."
However, earlier today, Kim Kardashian broke her silence over the pregnancy hoopla when she had a feisty response to Harpers Bazaar's tweet that contained a link to the publication's story saying that the reality star was not happy to learn about her younger sister's pregnancy and the tweet, "This sounds like a very awkward conversation."
Along with a link to the original tweet, the reality star clapped back at the mag, writing, "This sounds like a very fake story..."
While this is neither a confirmation or a denial of the pregnancy news, it is the first time that the 36-year-old has spoken out in any capacity about the story.
This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017
On Tuesday, People reported that the Kanye West's lady love was less than thrilled over the news. According to a source, "Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’ She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it."
But it appears as if Kim's calling bluff on the reports of that reaction.
As for Kylie and Travis, the 20-year-old E! reality star and makeup mogul has been romantically linked to her rapper beau since at least early April, when the pair attended the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival together. Since then, Kylie and Travis have yet to comment publicly one their relationship, but haven't shied away from flaunting PDA and even getting matching tattoos.
Kylie pregnancy rumors started swirling after the teen makeup queen was photographed wearing an oversized graphic T-shirt while out with a friend in Los Angeles on September 12.
