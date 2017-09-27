Jessie James Decker Makes Eric Decker Strip at Her Nashville Concert in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek

Whoa, baby!
In this clip from Wednesday night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker is giving us a toothache with all the eye candy at her Nashville concert!
When the country songstress hits the stage at the City Winery for her annual Girls Night Out performance, she makes sure to give her fans one helluva show with a little striptease.
"During my show, I love to give the people what they want," the 29-year-old teases. "At this point, I really need some hot guys."
The "Wanted" singer gets the ladies screaming by bringing a bunch of good-looking men, including hubby Eric Decker, her brother John James and The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth, onstage before making them take their shirts off and shake a little something for the paying customers.
"Give it up for my boys!" Jessie tells the crowd. "I know this is not a traditional show, but, you know what, I like it like that, y'all!" And, we like it, too!
