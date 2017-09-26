Why Smallville's Tom Welling Is Finally Returning to TV for Lucifer

Of course, Welling was sure to make his triumphant return with a darker and more sinister character than his known portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman. At the Fox Fall Premiere Party in West Hollywood Monday, Welling spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall saying that his long TV absence was definitely intentional after such an immersive and popular show and character.

Welling himself has been a huge Lucifer fan from the beginning, so when showrunners approached him to join the cast for the upcoming season, he was very interested. And then it turns out that long time colleague and friend, Greg Beeman, called Welling telling him, "I know you. I know these people. Don't overthink it." Welling was happy to confirm that Beeman was correct, and that finally fans will get to see things "get dark and twister" for him.