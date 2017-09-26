Why Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Choosing Family Over Fame

But overall, this is good for the Gaineses, if what their family needs more than anything right now is simply each other.

"We carved out certain hours each day that we needed to set aside for family and business and insisted we would never travel more than thirty minutes outside of the Waco area for our renovation projects," Joanna wrote about the ground rules she and Chip set early on. "We needed to be home for our kids, and their needs were going to come first as much as humanly possible."

"What we do on camera is what we do in real life," Joanna said. But though The Magnolia Story just came out last October, their world may look entirely different than it did in 2014, let alone 2012 when High Noon Entertainment first thought these two had potential. As their kids—twins Drake and Ella Rose, who will be 12 next month; son Duke, born in 2008; and daughter Emmie, born in 2010—have gotten older and millions of people want to know more about Chip and Joanna, what once seemed like a natural thing—to keep Fixer Upper close to home and involve the whole family—has become more of a to-do.

"They're so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood," Joanna told People a year ago about their increased effort to keep the children's lives private, despite their appearances on Fixer Upper during family activities and when Chip inevitably brings them to the house they're re-doing for dinner before their mom pulls an all-nighter to add all the finishing touches.

Joanna also wrote last year, "Our marriage never suffered in all we've gone through because Chip and I were drawn even closer together, knowing down deep in our hearts that we had to hold on to each other if we were ever going to make it out alive."

And while the Gaineses may not own a TV, they've surely heard of the downfalls of certain other famous TV couples, including one on their own network.