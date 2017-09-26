You're Doing It Wrong: Treating Acne Breakouts

Waking up to an awkwardly placed, red pimple is the worst.

Hormonal shifts, too much dairy or sodium, sleeping in makeup—no matter the cause (which you can determine based on your blemish's location), the result is equally frustrating. If you're Nicole Richie, moisturizer and concealer are the solutions.

"...I let my skin breathe. I'm all about a moisturizer, not foundation," the style and beauty icon told the Coveteur. "If I have a little spot that needs tending to, just a little dab of concealer and that's it."

To treat the breakout, she doesn't use drying products, contrary to popular belief. "Now I heard, and I tend to believe this, that if you dry out a pimple, it sends a message to your skin that it needs to produce more oil," she exclusively shared with E! News. "SO, what you actually should do is moisturize and do what you're normally doing and then it balances out and goes away."