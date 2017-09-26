Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran Are "Just Friends" Despite Sparking Romance Rumors With Greece Vacation

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran are sparking romance rumors once again.
The duo has social media talking about their relationship status after they both posted about being in Greece. But Saran is telling E! News that they're on a friendship level right now.
"We are just friends and I think it's better if we keep it at that level," Saran tells us. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."
David Livingston/Getty Images
Saran continues, "Plus she's funny at times. Grumpy at times too, but overall a good person. All of this reeled me back in but on a friend level. That's all I have at the moment."
Meanwhile the Teen Mom star tells us, "I have nothing to share."
The duo has been on and off for a long time and this past July, E! News confirmed that Abraham had served Saran with a cease and desist order.
A rep for Abraham told us at the time, "She just returned to America from working overseas. She is focusing on her upcoming business endeavors and spending time with her daughter and has no time to feed into negative situations."
Saran also shared with E! News, "Given that I have respect for her dad, I'll let her slide. I don't need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is."
He continued, "I have no hard feelings against Farrah. We are just from two different worlds. She likes the fake life, I want what's real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors."