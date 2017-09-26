Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook

The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced her engagement to Cook Jan. 4, 2016. Stiles posted a picture of her and Cook holding hands on Instagram with a ring on her finger. "Best Christmas Ever!" she captioned the photo.

According to People, Cook proposed to Stiles on Christmas Eve at a private residence in Isla Grande in Colombia.

"That's where we got engaged," Stiles told the magazine in 2016. "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."