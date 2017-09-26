Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ???

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook have tied the knot.

The actress shared an Instagram photo of her holding her growing baby bump in a white dress and her camera assistant beau resting his hand on her belly with a band on that finger. A second ring can also be seen resting on top of Stiles' engagement ring. The two appear to be on a beach.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ✨" Stiles captioned the photo with a winking emoji.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced her engagement to Cook Jan. 4, 2016. Stiles posted a picture of her and Cook holding hands on Instagram with a ring on her finger. "Best Christmas Ever!" she captioned the photo.

According to People, Cook proposed to Stiles on Christmas Eve at a private residence in Isla Grande in Colombia.

"That's where we got engaged," Stiles told the magazine in 2016. "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."

Best Christmas Ever! ??

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Fast forward to June 2017: E! News reported that the 36-year-old actress is pregnant. It looks like Stiles can't wait to be a mommy. In August, she posted a picture of her sweet baby bump on Instagram along with the caption "Alright, I couldn't resist." Stiles wore a $155 "colour block dress" by British maternity wear brand Tiffany Rose in the photo.

 

Alright, I couldn't resist.

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Stiles and Cook met on the of set of Blackway.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

