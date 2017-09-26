Sofia Vergara Is the World's Highest-Paid TV Actress Once Again: Find Out How Much She Earned This Year

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, T Singapore

Kim Kardashian Feels "A Lot More Anxiety" After Being Robbed in Paris

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

DWTS' Nikki Bella Teases Super Sexy Latin Night Dance to ''Despacito'' With Partner Artem: ''I Had to Prep John!''

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse's Been Keeping the Pretty Little Liars Spinoff a Secret for About a Year

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Modern Family, Sofia Vergara

ABC

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all?

Sofia Vergara!

Yes, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid television actresses, and for the third year in a row, the Modern Family star remains at the top.

Vergara made a whopping $41.5 million over the last year—a quarter of which was made from her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, while the rest comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.

In 2016, she saw her first solo run at the top with $43 million, and the year before that, she tied for the No.1 spot with Kaley Cuoco for $28.5 million.

Photos

Forbes' 2017 Ranking of the World's Highest-Paid Comedians

This year, Cuoco finished in the No.2 spot for the second year in a row, racking up $26 million, which she mostly earned from her role on The Big Bang Theory.

Mindy Kaling tied for the third spot with Ellen Pompeo, both making around $13 million this year. While most of Pompeo's income is earned from her role on Grey's Anatomy, Kaling has seen payouts from films like Oceans 8 and A Wrinkle in Time as well as a deal with McDonald's. 

Finally, the fifth spot belongs to Mariska Hargitay, who continues to see a financially successful run on Law & Order: SVU.

You can check out Forbes' full list of highest paid TV actresses here.

TAGS/ Money , Sofia Vergara , Mindy Kaling , Kaley Cuoco , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.