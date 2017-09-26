Sofia Vergara Is the World's Highest-Paid TV Actress Once Again: Find Out How Much She Earned This Year

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all?

Sofia Vergara!

Yes, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid television actresses, and for the third year in a row, the Modern Family star remains at the top.

Vergara made a whopping $41.5 million over the last year—a quarter of which was made from her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, while the rest comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.

In 2016, she saw her first solo run at the top with $43 million, and the year before that, she tied for the No.1 spot with Kaley Cuoco for $28.5 million.