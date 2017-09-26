Sterling K. Brown Takes a Jab at the Emmys for Cutting Him Off and Letting Nicole Kidman Finish Her Speech

Sterling K. Brown let people know how he really felt about getting cut off during his Emmys acceptance speech while Nicole Kidman was given time to finish hers. 

During Brown's guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert apologized to the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series winner for not being able to stop the This Is Us actor from being played off by the orchestra and then having his microphone and spotlight cut off—even though the host said he tried to run out and stop it all from happening.

Brown told Colbert that it was "quite alright" and then took a little jab at how the whole thing played out. 

"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," he said, to which the audience had an audible reaction.

"Not that I'm blaming her....It's not her fault," Brown continued. 

Brown then said he had the opportunity to finish his thoughts and make an even longer speech backstage.

Even if Brown didn't win, he said that it was "pretty cool" to be nominated alongside other great actors, like Kevin Spacey for House of Cards and Anthony Hopkins for Westworld

"When you look at the company, we had seven people in our category, which was the most out of any of the acting categories," he said. "To be the ninth, that's pretty cool."

Brown also told Colbert that he "never envisioned that this moment was going to transpire in my life, and now that it's happened, it just feels so sweet."

Brown appeared on The Late Show to promote the new season of This Is Us, which premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST, and his new movie Marshall, which hits theaters Oct. 13.

Watch the video to see his interview. 

