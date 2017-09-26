Chrissy Metz Questioned if She Was on Punk'd When Oprah Invited Her to Lunch

As one would expect, the actress said lunch with Winfrey was "so lovely." In addition to inviting Metz, the legendary talk-show host invited her cast mates Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Mandy Moore to dine at her home.

Metz explained that her co-stars all sat around the table and Winfrey sat in the middle. Metz joked about the cast's seating.

"Are you on the right or left of Oprah—cause that's how it goes," she said.

Meyers asked Metz how quickly she felt inspired by Winfrey in a life-changing way upon dining with her.

"About two seconds," she responded, recalling how Winfrey called out her name and gave her a hug (performing her best Winfrey voice in the process).

Metz also told a story about a special moment she had inside of Winfrey's home. Metz said she told Winfrey that her house was "so beautiful"—to which she said Winfrey responded with "You know what? It is."

"You might think it's pretentious," Metz told the audience, "but it's the most beautiful thing because we don't ever relish and enjoy what we've worked really hard for. And I thought that was so beautiful that she stopped and she just was like ‘Thank you'—thanking me for working really hard. I think that we all need to do that more often. So yeah, 0.2 seconds."