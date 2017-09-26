Wendy Williams Addresses Claims Her Husband Is Having an Affair: "I Stand By My Guy"

Wendy Williams usually dishes on the Hot Topics, but this week, she's at the center of one of them.

A new report by DailyMailTV on Monday accused Williams' husband of nearly 20 years, Kevin Hunter, of leading a "secret double life" and engaging in an alleged affair with another woman for more than a decade. The report also alleged Hunter spends his time between a house with Williams and another with his alleged mistress.

In response to the claims, the 53-year-old Emmy nominee's spokesperson, Ronn Torossian, issued the following response to The Daily Mail. "One plus one does not equal three," he told the outlet. "This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter, but there is no 'there' there," he concluded, referencing Gertrude Stein's famous line about nothing significant existing in a place.