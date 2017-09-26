Jordin Sparks Snuck a Subtle (but Powerful) Message Into Her NFL National Anthem Performance

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks made a small but powerful statement while singing the national anthem before Monday night's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.
Wearing her Cardinals fan gear, the "No Air" singer took the stage with the words "Prov. 31: 8-9" written on her hand. The referenced proverb states, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."
Watch the tweeted video to see Sparks' performance.
Sparks definitely comes from a football family. Her dad Phillippi Sparks is a former NFL athlete and previously played for the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. The American Idol winner also showed her Cardinals fandom on Instagram last week after she sang the national anthem for the Sept. 17 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins.
"Don't get it twisted," Sparks wrote on Instagram last week. "@azcardinals are ALWAYS with me no matter where I sing. #birdgang for life!!! Congrats on the W boys, I was watching while I got ready! Wore this lil trinket while I sang today. #BeRedSeeRed #AZPride #GodfirstFamilythenFootball"
Unfortunately for Sparks, the Cowboys ended up winning the game and beat the Cardinals with a 28 versus 17 score.
Sparks is certainly a woman of faith. Her Instagram profile cites another verse: Romans 12.
As many NFL teams did this week, the Cardinals and the Cowboys showed signs of solidarity and unity by linking arms during the playing of the national anthem.