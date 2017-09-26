Jennifer Aniston, Alec Baldwin, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Watson Read Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Photos See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Robert Deniro is too old to be making gangsta movies still...dude needs to start playing grandfather roles or something"

"There are now two things visible from space: the Great Wall of China and Robert DeNiro's mole"

"Welcome to my class on imitating Robert Deniro. The first step is to always contort your face like you just heard your grandma fart. Good."

"Robert DeNiro is not a Good Fella. He is a POS."

"Feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman she would only order a hot tea with lemon and MAYBE some toast. Definitely not an entree tho"

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?"

"Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling. I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f--k yourself Ryan Gosling."

"Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinking guts you make me vomit you're the scum between my toes love zhenya"

"I'm going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain's chest. #Oscars"

"Tanner raised his arms and my dad looks at his armpit hair and says 'YOU LOOK LIKE YOU HAVE WHOOPI GOLDBERG IN A HEADLOCK'"

"Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he's getting a 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut"

"Casey Affleck is the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton's character in Sling Blade."

"Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays."

"Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn't know either the bride or groom."

"Now's probably a good time to remind everyone about this dog that looks like Tilda Swinton."

"I think Jeff Bridges wears pants a lot less then we all think he does."

"Shaq is not shaquille oneal anymore lol hes old and fat...if he lost weight hed be better but i cant say much im addicted to eating too."

"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad a free throws because his eyes are so close together"

"James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."

"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."

"Tell Walt Frazier to sit his old porkchop sideburns ass down."

"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it."

"Jay Williams is a perfect studio analyst. His left eye is looking at his co-host while his right eye is looking into the camera."

"Pretty sure Joel Embiid has the IQ of a squirrel."

"F--k you and your pineapple head, Mike Conley."

"The dopest thing about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he looks like a gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby."

"Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend's bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it."

"Personally I think Paul George could be traded for like half a bag of saltine crackers."

"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."

"Just tried to watch Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

"Someone just told me I smile like Micheal Keaton and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth."

"Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person Id be thrilled to be paired up w 4 a school project but then would never wanna hang w her otherwise"

"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"

"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"

"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"

"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."

"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."

"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"

"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."

"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."

"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."

"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"

"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"

"When it comes to mean tweets, no one touches our President [ Donald Trump ]," Jimmy Kimmel said in Monday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "But that doesn't mean there aren't those who try, and from time to time, we shine a light on the trolls by asking famous people to read the not-so-nice things people write about them. We've done it again tonight."

