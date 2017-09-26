Jennifer Aniston, Alec Baldwin, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Watson Read Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Drew Scott and Emma Slater, DWTS

Drew Scott Is Preparing for the "Sexiest Rumba" After Dancing With the Stars Injury

Shakira, Maluma, Residente

2017 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Madonna, The Tonight Show, Lip Flip

Madonna Does a Kim Kardashian Impression for Lip Flip With Jimmy Fallon

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Twitter has too many twit-wits.

"When it comes to mean tweets, no one touches our President [Donald Trump]," Jimmy Kimmel said in Monday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "But that doesn't mean there aren't those who try, and from time to time, we shine a light on the trolls by asking famous people to read the not-so-nice things people write about them. We've done it again tonight."

With that, the late-night host introduced the eleventh edition of #MeanTweets, featuring Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, John Lithgow, Dave Chappelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Bell, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Kumail Nanjiani. A few celebrities, like Nanjiani, fought back, while others, like Lawrence, laughed it off.

Take a look at some of the new and old #MeanTweets:

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Gal Gadot

"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Emma Watson

"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jake Gyllenhaal

"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Elisabeth Moss

"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

John Lithgow

"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Dave Chappelle

"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jeffrey Tambor

"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow

"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jennifer Aniston

"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jim Parsons

"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence

"I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic h--djobs"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kristen Bell

"Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person Id be thrilled to be paired up w 4 a school project but then would never wanna hang w her otherwise"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Bob Odenkirk

"im gonna submit bob odenkirk to ugly whites"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Michael Keaton

"Someone just told me I smile like Micheal Keaton and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Alec Baldwin

"Just tried to watch Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kumail Nanjiani

"Is Kumail Nanjiani's d--k multiple colors?"

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Magic Johnson

"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."

Article continues below

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Paul George

"Personally I think Paul George could be traded for like half a bag of saltine crackers."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Zach LaVine

"Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend's bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Karl-Anthony Towns

"The dopest thing about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he looks like a gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby."

Article continues below

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Mike Conley

"F--k you and your pineapple head, Mike Conley."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Devin Booker

"Devin Booker looks like a fancy lesbian."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Joel Embiid

"Pretty sure Joel Embiid has the IQ of a squirrel."

Article continues below

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Jay Williams

"Jay Williams is a perfect studio analyst. His left eye is looking at his co-host while his right eye is looking into the camera."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal

"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Walt Frazier

"Tell Walt Frazier to sit his old porkchop sideburns ass down."

Article continues below

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Caron Butler

"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

James Harden

"James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

DeAndre Jordan

"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad a free throws because his eyes are so close together"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal

"Shaq is not shaquille oneal anymore lol hes old and fat...if he lost weight hed be better but i cant say much im addicted to eating too."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jeff Bridges

"I think Jeff Bridges wears pants a lot less then we all think he does."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tilda Swinton

"Now's probably a good time to remind everyone about this dog that looks like Tilda Swinton."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Miles Teller

"Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn't know either the bride or groom."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Emma Stone

"Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Casey Affleck

"Casey Affleck is the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton's character in Sling Blade."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he's getting a 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg

"Tanner raised his arms and my dad looks at his armpit hair and says 'YOU LOOK LIKE YOU HAVE WHOOPI GOLDBERG IN A HEADLOCK'"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jessica Chastain

"I'm going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain's chest. #Oscars"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Eddie Redmayne

"Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinking guts you make me vomit you're the scum between my toes love zhenya"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Ryan Gosling

"Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling. I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f--k yourself Ryan Gosling."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Felicity Jones

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Natalie Portman

"Feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman she would only order a hot tea with lemon and MAYBE some toast. Definitely not an entree tho"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Samuel L. Jackson

"Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face..."

Robert De Niro, Mean Tweets

YouTube

Robert De Niro

"Robert DeNiro is not a Good Fella. He is a POS."

Article continues below

Robert De Niro, Mean Tweets

YouTube

Robert De Niro

"Welcome to my class on imitating Robert Deniro. The first step is to always contort your face like you just heard your grandma fart. Good."

Robert De Niro, Mean Tweets

YouTube

Robert De Niro

"There are now two things visible from space: the Great Wall of China and Robert DeNiro's mole"

Robert De Niro, Mean Tweets

YouTube

Robert De Niro

"Robert Deniro is too old to be making gangsta movies still...dude needs to start playing grandfather roles or something"

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.

Tuesday's guests include Brandon Micheal Hall, Macklemore and Andy Samberg.

TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jennifer Aniston , Alec Baldwin , Jennifer Lawrence , Gwyneth Paltrow , Emma Watson , Twitter , LOL , Viral , Entertainment , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.