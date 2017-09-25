Adam Levine Reveals Surprising Emotional Connection to The Voice's Dave Crosby and His Daughter Claire

Say it with us now: Awwww!
As if viral video stars Dave Crosby and his daughter Claire hadn't already stolen our hearts a million times over with their adorable duets of Disney classics on YouTube, they had to go and steal the show during the season 13 premiere of The Voice when Dave, emboldened by the fame his adorable daughter has amassed, decided it was time to pursue his musical dreams once more.
After a gorgeous performance of Death Cab for Cutie's "I'll Follow You Into the Dark," coach Adam Levine, who turned around for the crooner and ultimately landed him on his team, admitted that he found the guy familiar. As luck would have it, after Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose into the world, a friend shared Dave and Clarie's videos with him.
"When I had my baby girl, that was one of the most amazing moments of my life," Adam told him. "And someone sent me that video and I lost it. I'm so happy you realized that you should never have given up on this because if you had given up on this, that never would have happened. What a beautiful thing. I can't believe that it's you, that dude from the video, standing in front of me right now. I'm blown away."
With the little girl backstage, beaming with pride over her daddy's performance, the coaches invited her out to make her dream of performing on The Voice's stage come true. And with that, we were treated to a few bars of "You've Got a Friend in Me." And our hearts absolutely melted. Relive the adorable performance above!
"So excited to be on
#TeamAdam!! Thank you @adamlevine!" Dave tweeted after the show aired. "One of the coolest moments in my life. #TheVoice #TeamAdam."
Dave and Claire weren't the evening's only memorable performances, not by a long shot! There's was episode opener Chris Weaver, the worship leader by day, drag queen by night, whose performance of "Try a Little Tenderness" had new judge Jennifer Hudson throwing shoes. Then there was cancer survivor Janice Freeman, whose story and performance of "Radioactive" had everyone in tears, landing her a spot on Miley Cyrus' team. And then there was Esera Tuaolo, the openly gay former NFL player who stunned everyone with a performance of Andra Day's "Rise Up," landing him a spot on Blake Shelton's team. And we're still trying to figure out how Lucas Holliday, who performed "This Woman's Work" and landed on Team JHud, looked like that and sounded like that.
If night one is any indication, the talent pool in season 13 will prove to be a force to be reckoned with.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
