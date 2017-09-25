And Dancing With the Stars Season 25's First Eliminated Celebrity Is...

Toughest season ever?!

25 seasons in, Dancing With the Stars isn't joking around, with even host Tom Bergeron noting several times during Monday's episode that he can't remember a tougher challenge given to the ABC reality hit's celebs so early on. You see, all of the couples were asked to learn not one, but two dances in only the second week of the competition. And the toll the task had taken on the celebs was clear, as several contestants revealed injuries they were dealing with this week, including Property Brothers star Drew Scott, Frankie Muniz and Vanessa Lachey.

Still, the couples came to dance, delivering another week of solid performances. Dare we say this may be the best crop of contestants in the show's recent history?!

But at the end of the night, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and her professional partner Keo Motsepe were the first couple eliminated from the competition, receiving the lowest amount of votes.