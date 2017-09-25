Check Out Pink, Lorde and More Behind the Scenes at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Talk about an incredible weekend!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday, featured performances by tons of incredible artists, including: Demi Lovato, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings Of Leon, Khalid, Pink, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles and more. The musicians and a slew of other stars from film and TV turned up at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to rock out for the fun fest.

One notable performance on the first night was from The Weeknd, who opened with "Starboy" and then moved into "Party Monster." Selena Gomez's main man also churned out hits like "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills."

Check out some behind-the-scenes snaps from the two-day fest filled with music's biggest names, radio's biggest tunes and some super cute puppies...